Ex-Raider Antonio Brown hints at hoping for NFL return in cryptic tweet

Antonio Brown claimed he never was going to play in the NFL again during a strange Twitter tirade last Sunday.

With football behind him, Brown re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University, went fishing with his kids and is working through his countless legal troubles that range from a sexual assault lawsuit to a furniture-throwing lawsuit that Brown was deposed in Wednesday.

Well, those four days passed and now it appears Brown is re-thinking that whole "never playing football again" thing he threw out there.

The former Raiders and Patriots wide receiver took to social media Thursday (shocking, I know), and appeared to claim he's ready to get back to work after his 96-hour protest.

I'm still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

The game need me I'm like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus recently said Brown wants to continue playing and a number of teams are interested in signing the star receiver once his legal troubles are over.

The NFL still is investigating the sexual assault allegations against Brown after his former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of sexually assaulting her three times. An anonymous artist also told Sports Illustrated that Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her, to which Brown responded by sending menacing and threatening text messages to her, leading to the Patriots releasing him last Friday. The league has not put Brown on the commissioner's exempt list since he's currently a free agent, but teams likely will stay away from him until all of his troubles are sorted out.

The Raiders released Brown at his request prior to the start of the season. While they still are searching for a way to fill the void he left, there's no doubt Jon Gruden and Co. are happy to be done with the headache.

