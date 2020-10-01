How ex-QB Michael Barrett prepared to take over Michigan football's coveted viper position

Michael Barrett used to be a prolific quarterback.

At Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., Barrett accounted for 7,293 total yards, passing for 4,640 yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 2,647 yards and 38 touchdowns. As a senior, he led his team to an 11-1 record, a regional championship and the state playoffs, while setting a school record for most points in a season with nine games of 50 or more.

Barrett did it all in high school.

So it makes sense he could be the next player to do it all for Michigan's defense.

The redshirt sophomore is a leading contender to take over the Wolverines' viper position, the hybrid linebacker-safety spot that has sent both previous starters to the NFL in Jabrill Peppers and Khaleke Hudson.

"I would say there’s a pretty good battle going on at the viper position between Michael Barrett and Anthony Solomon, so we feel good about both those guys’ ability," said defensive coordinator Don Brown on Wednesday. "Their ability to run, cover, straight-line blitz, but we also have (William) Mohan, who has his nickname 'Apache.' He’s really got great straight-line pressure ability and has a knack for it as well. So those three guys, for sure."

Upon his arrival at Michigan, it didn't take long for Barrett to make the switch to defense. During his freshman year, Barrett was asked to go through several defensive drills. When he was done, Brown told Barrett he could play viper.

"That’s just how it was," Barrett said Thursday. "I started learning from Khaleke and just went from there.”

Barrett spent his first two seasons biding his time as Hudson, a three-year starter and fifth-round draft pick this past April, played nearly every snap for the Wolverines. He studied Hudson's every move, learning from the veteran's work ethic and technique during practices.

“I really just learned from watching," Barrett said. "I watched his feet, I watched his hands, I watched how he covered."

Meanwhile, Barrett carved out another role for himself. In 2019, he became one of Michigan's most indispensable special teams players, appearing in all 12 games with the unit and recording seven tackles. Most importantly, he converted two fake punts, including a 25-yard pass against Army and a 14-yard run at Maryland.

"There’s a lot of people who don’t realize the work of special teams," Barrett said. "You can win or lose games from it. Just being able to go out there and have my name called and them trusting me to go out there and execute those plays, I take a lot of pride in that.”

Now, Barrett says his role on special teams will be more limited this season. That's because the Wolverines' defense has bigger plans for him. Since last season, Barrett has tried to prepare for this moment by comprehensively learning the defensive playbook so that he understands every position's role, and not just his own. He has also focused on "getting in shape" so that he can cover and manage everything that is asked of the viper.

