Ex-Providence basketball star Ed Croswell lands NBA Summer League spot

Ed Croswell will begin his professional basketball career in Utah.

The Athletic reported late Thursday the former Providence big man had signed a deal with the Jazz to accept a slot on their Summer League roster.

Croswell wasn’t selected through two rounds of the NBA Draft, but he’ll have a chance at the start of the road toward a place in the league. He spent the last three seasons with the Friars and was a starting center on their NCAA Tournament team in 2022-23.

Croswell worked out for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards during the predraft process. He was also on the floor with Providence when it opened April practices under new coach Kim English. Croswell is one of several players from the Big East who will be in professional camps over the coming weeks – five were selected during Thursday night’s formal event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Connecticut shooting guard Jordan Hawkins was the conference’s lone lottery pick, going at No. 14 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Former college teammate Andre Jackson Jr. went to the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 36, making it a pair of choices for the defending national champions. Villanova forward Cam Whitmore (No. 20, Houston Rockets), Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (No. 24, Dallas Mavericks) and Xavier guard Colby Jones (No. 34, Sacramento Kings) rounded out the handful of league players who heard their names called.

Croswell grew into a major factor with the Friars, collecting 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while they posted a 21-12 record last season. His eight double-doubles included 25 points in a win at Georgetown and 13 rebounds apiece in a victory over the Hoyas and a loss to the Musketeers. He shot 61.2% from the field, totaled 30 blocked shots and notched 38 steals.

Croswell’s chief strength comes on the offensive glass. He topped Providence with 127 boards at that end last season and finished in the national top 15 in offensive rebound percentage. Croswell pulled down at least 15.6% of available offensive rebounds during each of his five college seasons.

Croswell is a Philadelphia native who spent his first two college years in his home city at La Salle. He was the primary backup in the paint for Nate Watson after transferring to the Friars ahead of the 2020-21 season. Croswell didn’t make a start until they opened the last campaign against Rider.

Croswell will find some familiar faces within the Utah organization. Kris Dunn was a two-time Big East Player of the Year at Providence and signed a multi-year contract with the Jazz last season that runs through the end of 2023-24. Johnston native Justin Mazzulla will leave his graduate assistant spot at the University of Rhode Island and accept a support role on staff with Utah’s G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

