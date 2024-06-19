🤯 Ex-Premier League defender somehow booked 16 years after his last EURO

Croatia aren't enjoying a strong EURO 2024 so far, and that's now extending off the pitch too.

Having been thrashed 3-0 by Spain in their group stage opener, they fell 1-0 behind to Albania after just 10 minutes as their ageing golden generation finally began to look beyond their peak.

They thought the had sealed a comeback win but the Albanians grabbed a point at the death.

However, before things really booted off, a surprise face saw yellow.

The man in question? Former Tottenham, Man City and Croatia defender Vedran Corluka, who last played for his country at World Cup 2018 but is now a member of the Croatia backroom staff.

Funnily enough, Corluka played in EURO 2008 and managed to avoid yellow, only to get his comeuppance 16 years later.

Vedran Corluka did play in Euro 2008 but wasn't booked in it and didn't play in Euro 2024 but was booked in it. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) June 19, 2024

If Croatia manage to see out their first win of the tournament though, he won't care.