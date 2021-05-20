Ex-players contribute to GoFundMe for longtime Washington Football receptionist

Ex-players contribute to GoFundMe for longtime WFT receptionist originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has let go Miss B.J. Blanchard, the longtime receptionist at the organization's Ashburn. Va. headquarters, according to a GoFundMe post organized by the wife of ex-Washington player Chris Cooley.

Blanchard was informed that her role as the receptionist was ending, the GoFundMe post by Madi Cooley said on Wednesday. In just a few hours, former Washington players and employees made it clear how beloved Blanchard was in the organization among alumni, players, coaches and colleagues throughout her 28 years.

The GoFundMe post, which went live Wednesday evening, had raised $33,742 by Thursday at 11 p.m. with contributions from notable current and former players Pierre Garcon, Mark Mosely, Trent Williams, London Fletcher, Shawn Springs, Dwayne Haskins, Dustin Hopkins and Nick Sundberg, among others. That far surpassed the goal set by Madi and Chris Cooley of $5,000.

There were some other familiar names on the list of those who donated like Kyle Smith, former vice president of player personnel who left for a new job with the Atlanta Falcons in January, Eric Schaffer, a longtime team executive who now works for sports agency Athletes First, and Tony Wyllie, a senior vice president who ran the organization's communications department for a decade before leaving in 2019, among 131 total donors so far.