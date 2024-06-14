Ex-player Nuri Sahin appointed Borussia Dortmund coach

Then Dortmund's Nuri Sahin sits on the bench at the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Andreas Gebert/dpa

Nuri Sahin has been appointed Borussia Dortmund coach in succession of Edin Terzic, the Bundesliga club has said.

Dortmund said that their former player Sahin, who returned to the club as an assistant coach in January, will receive a contract until 2027. He has previously coached Turkish side Antalyaspor.

"It is a great honour for me to be head coach of Borussia Dortmund. I would like to thank everyone in the club’s senior management team for the faith they have shown in me, and I am hugely looking forward to my new role at BVB. From day one we will do everything we can and work with energy and passion to make this club as successful as possible,” Sahin, 35, said in a club statement.

Dortmund had announced the resignation of Terzic on Thursday. He led Dortmund to the Bundesliga runner-up spot in 2023 and into the Champions League final in the past season.