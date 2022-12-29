Ex-Phillies second baseman Jean Segura signs with Miami Marlins

Jean Segura signs two-year deal with NL East rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For any Phillies fans who were sad about not seeing Jean Segura's smile around Citizens Bank Park next season, I have good news and I have bad news.

The former Phils second baseman inked a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins according to MLB insider Hector Gomez:

Segura, who turns 33 before next season begins, came over from the Mariners in 2019 in exchange for J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana. He spent four years with the Phillies, hitting .281 with a .755 OPS across 427 games. He hit 43 home runs, drove in 176 RBI, and scored 228 runs as a member of the Fightins while providing elite defense. Fangraphs ranked Segura second among all shortstops in 2019 and second among all second basemen in 2021.

Segura was also a fan favorite during his time in Philadelphia thanks both to his affable personality and his knack for coming up big in the clutch. When the Phillies reached the postseason for the first time in over a decade this past season, and the first time in Segura's career, he was the one who knocked a bases-loaded dribbler to right field in the top of the ninth in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Cardinals. Without that hit, it's possible the Phillies' magical 2022 run never happens.

But the bell tolled for Segura's time in Philadelphia's middle infield with the emergence of Bryson Stott this past season and the addition of superstar shortstop Trea Turner. Stott will replace Segura at second base in 2023.

It'll be interesting to see how the Marlins use Segura. One of the organization's most exciting young players already patrols second baseman in All-Star Jazz Chisholm, so it's likely Segura is the Marlins' answer at shortstop after a disappointing season from Miguel Rojas. Segura would represent an upgrade at the position and would create a sturdy middle infield in Miami.

If you're a Phillies fan eager to serenade Segura for his four years in Philly, you won't have to wait long: the Marlins come to town April 10, 11, and 12 for the second home series of the season - and the first Dollar Dog Night of the 2023 slate.