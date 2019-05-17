Ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens is heading to Mississippi State

Former Penn State QB Tommy Stevens is going to play for his former offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tommy Stevens is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator.

The former Penn State QB said Friday that he was heading to Mississippi State to play for Joe Moorhead’s Bulldogs. Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking the Mississippi State job ahead of the 2018 season.

Stevens is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play in 2019. He’ll likely compete with Keytaon Thompson to be Mississippi State’s starting quarterback after Nick Fitzgerald was a senior in 2018.

Stevens spent the 2018 season as the backup quarterback to Trace McSorley and was vying to be the Nittany Lions’ starter with Sean Clifford. But as Stevens dealt with an injury over the spring, Clifford got the majority of the first-team reps.

That spurred Stevens to find a transfer for his last season of college football. And he’ll reunite with a guy who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Stevens’ skillset should fit nicely into Moorhead’s offensive scheme. While he was McSorley’s backup throughout his career, Stevens saw time both rushing and catching the football. He rushed for over 500 yards at Penn State and also had 14 catches.

Fitzgerald’s strengths were more as a runner than a passer as MSU averaged less than 175 yards passing per game in 2018. In limited duty, Thompson completed less than 50 percent of his passes in 2018 though he averaged over nine yards a carry. With running back Kylin Hill back for 2019, Mississippi State has the potential to be one of the more diverse and entertaining offenses in the SEC as the defense looks to replace a lot of talent lost to the NFL draft.

