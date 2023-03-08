Ex-Penn State OL Donovan Smith released by Bucs

It was a disappointing season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Following their Super Bowl victory two years ago, everything went wrong for the Bucs in 2022.

After barely winning their division and finishing with a losing record, they were eliminated from the playoffs in an embarrassing fashion.

That loss started a trickle-down effect that is currently reshaping the Bucs’ roster. Tom Brady retired signaling a rebuild will be coming.

Donovan Smith was also affected by the current changes coming to Tampa’s roster. He was released on Tuesday, saving the Bucs roughly $10 million in cap space.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2015. In his eight seasons there, he started 124 games and signed a three-year, $41.25 million contract in 2019.

He had an excellent season in 2021. PFF gave him an 83.3 on a 100-grade scale. This earned him a second contract extension for 2 years and $31 million.

However, his production did not translate in 2022. His PFF grade was 59.3 and he was tied for fourth with 12 penalties committed.

Buccaneers announce the release of Donovan Smith. https://t.co/PHBGJrs5Ab — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2023

There will likely be suitors for Smith. The 29-year-old has a history of being a very solid left tackle, a coveted position in the NFL. Considering it’s getting harder and harder for college prospects to impact the game immediately, a veteran like Smith should be coveted by most teams who need offensive line help.

NEXT: So, where might Donovan Smith next?

Here are a few teams that could be interested in signing Smith as a free agent.

Chicago Bears

It’s no secret that the Bears need major offensive line help. They allowed the fourth most sacks last season with 58. It’s unknown how much Smith is looking for in his next contract, but the Bears have the most available cap space available to sign free agents this offseason.

Story continues

Denver Broncos

The offensive line has been a mess in Denver for years. They allowed the most sacks last season with 63. That can’t continue considering all the money and draft capital they gave up to get Russell Wilson. New head coach Sean Payton is also familiar with Smith having coached against him when he was in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Rams

After winning the Super Bowl the previous season, the Rams were a disaster in 2022-23. A lot of that had to do with their horrendous offensive line. They allowed 59 sacks which was third most in the league. Matthew Stafford missed the majority of the year due to injury and will need a good offensive line in front of him. Smith should be a target for the Rams who need to hit the free agent market hard because of their lack of draft picks.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans just released their left tackle Taylor Lewan to save cap space. It might seem strange to dip right back into the free agency market to get another lineman, but the Titans are in a winnable division. Saving money by cutting Lewan will allow them to rebuild their roster. Smith would be a good fit for this team who gave up 49 sacks last season.

More Football!

How Ji'Ayir Brown fits with every team in the AFC North Former Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley receives franchise tag Top 5 position battles heading into Penn State's spring practices Former Nittany Lion Robbie Gould poised for NFL free agency

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire