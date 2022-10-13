Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has Week 7 game vs. former team circled

N'Keal Harry has Week 7 game vs. Patriots circled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry was activated off injured reserve by the Chicago Bears earlier this week, setting him up to make his Chicago Bears debut Thursday night vs. the Washington Commanders.

The ex-New England Patriots wide receiver says he's "ecstatic" to return to the field after recovering from ankle surgery. However, he may be even more excited for the following game on the Bears' schedule.

The Bears will travel to Foxboro for a Week 7 showdown vs. the Patriots, who selected Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Naturally, the Arizona State product is hoping to stick it to his former team.

Harry was asked whether he has the Bears-Patriots matchup circled.

“Absolutely. It’s my old team,” Harry told reporters, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. “That always comes with wanting to play well.”

“I don’t want to show (the Patriots) anything in particular,” Harry added. “Really myself, everybody that believes in me, my family, my friends. I just want to be able to play the way I know I can play and the way I can play.”

Harry was drafted before star wideouts Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. He so far has failed to live up to his first-round selection, totaling 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games during his three years in New England.

The Bears will hope a change of scenery will do wonders for Harry, who they acquired in exchange for just a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. They need all the help they can get on offense as they rank dead-last in passing yards (679) and completions (49) and second to last in passing touchdowns (three) through five games.

The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before shifting their focus to Harry and the Bears.