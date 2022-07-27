Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has 'real chip' on his shoulder with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry has a fresh start with the Chicago Bears entering the 2022 NFL season, and he's plenty motivated to prove his doubters wrong and revive his struggling career.

"This is a golden opportunity for all of us. It's just, who's going to grab it?"



The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots earlier this month after three underwhelming seasons in Foxboro.

Harry tallied just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games over those three years. Simply put, the Patriots were expecting more from a first-rounder.

Now the 24-year-old wideout has a chance to carve out a larger role in the Bears offense.

Chicago lost veteran wideout Allen Robinson during free agency in March. Darnell Mooney has become the Bears' top wide receiver, but the Bears need someone else to step up and provide second-year quarterback Justin Fields with another reliable target in the passing attack.

Harry could be one of those players, but he has to stay on the field for that to happen. Durability was an issue for him throughout his New England tenure as he missed 16 games in three years due to injuries.