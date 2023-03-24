Ex-Patriots WR Nelson Agholor staying in AFC after recent signing

Former New England Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor is taking his talents to the AFC North and joining the Baltimore Ravens, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

The 29-year-old will try to aid a passing attack for the Ravens that could definitely use a boost. Whether he’ll be catching passes from Lamar Jackson or not remains to be seen.

Things never worked out for Agholor in New England after he signed a two-year, $26 million contract back in 2021. He was part of a wave of a free agency splurge for the Patriots that never really panned out. Tight end Jonnu Smith was also part of that same wave, and he was ultimately traded out of town for a seventh-round draft pick at the start of free agency.

Despite having one of the most expensive contracts on the roster last season, Agholor only hauled in 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. We’ll see if the grass really is greener for the veteran wideout in Baltimore.

According to the The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec , the deal is for one-year and $3.25 million with another $3 million in incentives.

Per source, the Ravens have agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with WR Nelson Agholor. There's also another $3 million available in incentives. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 24, 2023

The Patriots also lost Jakobi Meyers in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders, while picking up JuJu Smith-Schuster in the process. They have still yet to lock down a true No. 1 option at receiver, but there is obviously still time to do so through free agency and the draft.

