Ex-Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu signs with the Miami Dolphins

Ex-Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu returns to AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Tuesday, the agent of former New England Patriot Mohamed Sanu announced that the wide receiver signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Sanu was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, before signing a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In his fourth year with the Falcons, Sanu was traded to the Patriots a week ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. In the trade, the Falcons gained the Patriots' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 32-year-old played in eight games with the Patriots, tallying 26 receptions in six starts for a total of 207 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

On September 3, 2020, Sanu was released by the Patriots. Most recently, Sanu has played for the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, Sanu played in eight games in the 2021 season.

Sanu has a connection with Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel. Previously, McDaniel was the offensive coordinator for San Francisco when Sanu was on the team. They also crossed paths in Atlanta when McDaniel served as an offensive assistant in 2016.

Sanu joins a crowded Dolphins wide receiver group that includes Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.

Details about the signing and the contract have not be released.