Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be featured in 'A Football Life' documentary

Here's when Julian Edelman will be featured in 'A Football Life' doc

Julian Edelman came into the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on special teams. Now, he's getting his own documentary on NFL Network.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be one of six players/teams spotlighted this fall in NFL Network's "A Football Life" documentary series. The feature on Edelman will air on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

Edelman is in pretty good company, as three of the four other players to be featured this season are Hall of Famers in Rod Woodson, Edgerrin James and Franco Harris. While Edelman may not join those players in Canton, he put together a remarkable NFL career, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls with 1,442 postseason receiving yards and while Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

Edelman will be the sixth player or coach with significant Patriots ties to star in a "Football Life" documentary, joining Bill Belichick (2011), Curtis Martin (2016), Rodney Harrison (2016), Wes Welker (2017) and Willie McGinest (2018).

The 36-year-old has left the door open ever so slightly for an NFL return, noting that his body feels better than it ever has since he retired in April 2021. It appears NFL Network is already looking at Edelman's career in the past tense, however, and to quote Edelman himself, it should be a hell of a story.