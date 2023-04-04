Ex-Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers recalls 'cool moment' meeting Tom Brady

Jakobi Meyers recalls 'cool moment' meeting Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers' time with the New England Patriots came to an unceremonious end this offseason, but he's grateful for how it started.

Meyers signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019. The wide receiver arrived in New England as a relatively-unknown rookie. But for him and the rest of the undrafted class, Tom Brady helped to make Foxboro feel like home.

On a recent episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," Meyers recalled his memorable first meeting with Brady.

“Honestly, that was kind of a cool moment,” Meyers said. “It wasn’t really a full conversation, but I remember my first time seeing him. He came in the locker room, and he knew all the guys’ names. I mean, I was an undrafted guy when we had all types of players on that team that year.

“Just for him to know all the undrafted players’ names, he knew all of our names and he showed love to us so, I definitely appreciate him for that."

Meyers played only one season with Brady before the legendary signal-caller left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the 2019 season with 26 catches for 359 yards.

From there, Meyers developed into one of the Patriots' most important offensive weapons. The 26-year-old ended his four-year Pats tenure with 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight TDs.

Meyers signed a three-year, $ 33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last month. The Patriots replaced him shortly afterward with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who inked an almost identical deal.