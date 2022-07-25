Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola retires after 13 NFL seasons

Ex-Pats WR Danny Amendola retires after 13 NFL seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danny Amendola is calling it a career after 13 NFL seasons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the former New England Patriots wide receiver has decided to retire despite receiving calls from multiple teams this offseason. Amendola will move on to pursue "various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks."

“It was better than I could have ever imagined," Amendola said about his career, per Schefter.

Amendola earned two Super Bowl rings (XLIX and LI) with the Patriots. Nicknamed "Playoff Danny," he had a knack for coming through in the clutch for New England. Perhaps his most memorable game was the 2017 AFC Championship, when his two fourth-quarter touchdowns propelled the Patriots over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his five years in Foxboro, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 TDs. He totaled 617 receptions for 6.212 yards and 24 TDs for his career with the Patriots, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.