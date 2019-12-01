Ex-Patriots WR Chris Hogan pleads for return of stolen car on Twitter

A lost season got a little worse for former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The 32-year-old played just four games after signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following three seasons in New England. He was placed on injured reserve back in October after hurting his left knee.

And now, someone has stolen his car.

