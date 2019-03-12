Ex-Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson intends to sign with Bears originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Cordarrelle Patterson is the latest member of the 2018 Patriots to agree to sign elsewhere in free agency.

Patterson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Patriots' WR Cordarrelle Patterson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears for $5 million per year, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for two years, $10 million.

The #Bears are signing Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $10 million deal, source said. Versatile offensive weapon and return threat gets $5M guaranteed and a shot to produce in Matt Nagy's offense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019

Patterson proved to be a versatile weapon for the Patriots last season. Along with tallying 42 receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver, the 27-year-old also filled in at running back on occasion and racked up 228 yards on 42 carries. He primarily contributed on special teams a returner.

Patterson joins Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, and Dwayne Allen as members of the '18 team to find new homes this offseason.

