While NFL teams announced their free agency signings on the first day of the new league year, Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter to provide some non-football news.

The former New England Patriots tight end will host WWE's WrestleMania 36, which is set to be a two-night event on April 4 and 5. The event will be held without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus crisis.

It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it's gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis

It was reported last week that Gronk was close to signing a deal with the WWE, though the capacity at which the future NFL Hall of Famer will be involved is unclear at this point. We do know he'll be involved in Friday night's SmackDown event, as Mojo Rawley revealed.

It's unfortunate Gronkowski's first couple of events of his new wrestling contract will take place without fans. But if there's anyone who can make up for it by bringing enthusiasm and excitement to the television screen, it's Gronk.

Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski set to host WWE's WrestleMania 36 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston