How ex-Patriots staffer factored into Texans' trade for Brandin Cooks, per report

You're probably wondering why the heck the Houston Texans reportedly traded their 2020 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

You're right to wonder that; it's a head-scratching trade that attempts to solve a problem Houston created for itself by dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

But Bill O'Brien and the Texans had their reasons, and one apparently involves a former New England Patriots employee: Houston vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Another reason the Texans approached the Rams about Brandin Cooks: During his season in New England, Cooks developed a strong relationship with current Texans VP of football operations Jack Easterby. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 10, 2020

Cooks became very close with Easterby during his 2017 season in New England, where Easterby was the team's development director/character coach, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Easterby often retweets Cooks on social media, and their relationship was a "major intangible factor" in Thursday's reported trade, The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported.

Easterby left the Patriots in 2019 to join O'Brien (a former Patriots assistant) on somewhat contentious terms: New England reportedly was "livid" that Houston poached one of its prized staffers.

Cooks posted over 1,000 receiving yards in four straight seasons from 2015 to 2018 but regressed in 2019, catching 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old is now on his third team in four years, and the Rams are absorbing a massive dead money cap hit by trading him. But the Texans apparently see promise in the speedy pass-catcher -- in part thanks to Easterby.

