Ex-Patriots scout Jordon Hein joins Josh McDaniels' Raiders as pro scout

Josh McDaniels' Raiders add another ex-Patriots staffer as pro scout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're keeping track of the former New England Patriots who have joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, you might need to grab a new page.

According to the Raiders' official website, former Patriots scout Jordon Hein has joined Las Vegas' personnel department as a pro scout. (Hat tip to Neil Stratton on Twitter.) Hein's LinkedIn page suggests he joined the Raiders in February of this year, but it appears his move from New England to Las Vegas is now official with training camp set to begin next week.

Hein joined the Patriots in 2018 as an intern and was hired as a full-time scouting assistant in 2019. New England promoted Hein to a pro scout role in 2021, but now Hein will work with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels on a staff that's chock-full of Patriots alumni on all levels.

Here's an updated list of former Patriots (that we know of) who are currently employed by the Raiders:

Executives: Dave Ziegler (general manager)

Coaches: Josh McDaniels (head coach), Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), Jerry Schuplinski (senior offensive assistant) and Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator)

Scouts: Brandon Yeargan (college scouting director), Jordon Hein (pro scout)

Players: CB Cre'Von LeBlanc, DE Chandler Jones, RB Brandon Bolden, FB Jakob Johnson, QB Garrett Gilbert

It's not uncommon for coaches and general managers to bring staffers with them when they get hired in new roles. Considering Las Vegas' new GM and head coach are both ex-Patriots, it makes sense that the front office, coaching staff and roster are well-stocked with employees who came through Foxboro.

The proliferation of "Patriots West" in Las Vegas should make the teams' joint practices later this summer that much more interesting. The Patriots and Raiders also play each other in Week 15 this season, so you can expect plenty of handshakes and hugs prior to that one.