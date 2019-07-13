Ex-Patriots DE Richard Seymour tweets a little shade at Patriots in praising the NBA

Richard Seymour made news for his poker-playing prowess this week and, as he approaches the 10-year anniversary of his stunning trade from the Patriots to the Oakland Raiders, he drew a comparison to the hand he was dealt with at the time of his trade and the way the NBA's crazy offseason has unfolded.

as a player who was unexpectedly traded days B4 the season started, I can't help but to be envious of the partnership and relationship between NBA teams and their star players. seems to be a lot of mutual respect to facilitate deals that both parties are satisfied with #respect — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) July 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In one of the best examples of Bill Belichick's unsentimental way of doing business with his personnel, Seymour, a five-time Pro Bowl selection about to turn 30, was shipped to the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 6, 2009. Seymour went from a team that had gone 77-19 and won three Super Bowls the previous six seasons to one whose glory days had faded in going 24-72 in that same span.

The Patriots got the 16th overall pick in the 2011 draft in return. That was used to select offensive lineman Nate Solder.

Seymour never reached the playoffs again. Not exactly the kind of landings NBA stars Paul George, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have enjoyed this summer in their deals.

Our Tom E. Curran, in naming Seymour No. 8 on the all-time list of greatest Pats under Belichick, described the end of the Seymour era:

Story continues

Over the next phase of Seymour's Patriots tenure, he remained one of the best in the NFL but his relationship with Bill Belichick became more prickly. Seymour was a prideful guy. He didn't like the micromanaging. He didn't like the muzzling. He didn't like the fact that injuries weren't discussed because the player with slipping production never got a chance to explain what he was dealing with. He didn't like the way players got lowballed at contract time or cast aside. Animosity ran high at times. But Seymour remained among the best at his position and a player whose presence made it easier on those around him.

A finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame this past season (Rodney Harrison got the nod over Seymour and Mike Vrabel), Seymour also fell short of votes for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer in his first year of eligibility, but got some support from his old coach in a letter to the Pro Football Hall's selection committee.

Last year, Seymour spoke about how much he enjoyed playing for Belichick.

"I really enjoyed it because I always felt like I was getting the best information available," he told the Talk of Fame Network. "You could put that with your ability to execute, and you knew you were getting it done."

But about that trade...

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Ex-Patriots DE Richard Seymour tweets a little shade at Patriots in praising the NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston