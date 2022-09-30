Ex-Patriots player is 'disgusted' at how Tua Tagovailoa's injury was handled

Ex-Patriots player is 'disgusted' at how Tagovailoa's injury was handled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury suffered in Thursday night's Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals has drawn strong reactions from former and current players.

Heavy criticism has been levied against the NFL and the Dolphins for allowing Tagovailoa to play in Cincinnati after he suffered what looked like a head injury in last Sunday's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa crashed to the ground, got up and then stumbled to the ground. He remained in the game despite this happening.

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich retired in 2017 at age 32, in part to save his body from further physical trauma.

He was on ESPN show "Get Up!" on Friday morning and had a strong take on Tagovailoa's injury and how it was handled.

"When I watched this last night, I was disgusted," Ninkovich explained. "The NFL and the Dolphins, they should be sick to their stomachs with the protocols in place that failed Tua. They failed the player. They're supposed to be there to protect the player from the player hurting themselves. Because the player wants to be on the field. They want to play, that's their livelihood. They've been doing that their whole life. They're trying to provide and do things for their family so they can play a game they love.

"If you see someone go down, and it's common sense, when you see someone get knocked out, you're like, 'He's out.' You know it instantly. When I saw Tua go down on Sunday, I said that's not his back. What are you talking about? When a player goes down and you get up, you don't know what happened. I've been knocked out. You get up and you're like, 'Woah, what happened? I'm OK. I can play.'

"It's up to someone else -- a medical expert or someone who witnesses that to say, 'No, you just got knocked out. You don't know what happened. You might say it's your back. But we know, we saw it.' So the NFL has to do a better job in knowing what to do if they see someone get injured the way he got injured. It wasn't his back. You don't sit up, shake your head to get the cobwebs out, stand up, do it again, start to run and stumble on yourself, if you have a back injury. It was a head issue on Sunday, they say it's a back issue and he plays Thursday night four days later and gets a massive concussion where he's froze up. That's a problem, and it's a bad look."

Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities while being taken to a Cincinnati hospital Thursday night. He was later discharged and accompanied the Dolphins back to Miami.

It's unknown if he'll play when the Dolphins return to game action against the New York Jets in Week 5. If the Dolphins are smart, they'll give him all the time needed to recover from whatever injuries he sustained over the last week.