Ex-Patriots player blasts Bills coach Sean McDermott after Bills' Week 13 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sean McDermott did not have a good game Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills head coach failed to have his team adequately prepared to face the harsh, windy elements at Highmark Stadium. His team's opponent, the New England Patriots, were well-prepared for what they were walking into. After all, the Patriots practiced in similar elements the week leading up to the game.

McDermott also lost a challenge in the second half that was never getting overturned, a move that cost him a valuable timeout.

After the Bills lost 14-10 to fall even further behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings, McDermott was reluctant to give New England head coach Bill Belichick a ton of credit. He was pretty salty throughout his postgame press conference.

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich ripped McDermott on Wednesday during a segment on ESPN's morning show, "Get Up!".

“Their mind is gone,” Ninkovich said. “I could say it another way. We all know what that phrase is. You fill it in. Mind is gone. They’re not going to win this next game. It’s over with. What are we doing? What are we doing, head coach? C’mon. What are we paying you -- I don’t know. A lot of money. These head coaches, I’ll let ya.

"Let’s challenge another QB sneak and see if we get the turn. Like, what are we doing? How about I question your playcalling? How about I question a lot of things you did? Yeah, let’s challenge a muddle of a first down by the Patriots to see if they didn’t get the first down. That’s a terrible challenge. The head coach messed up. Give Bill the credit. He actually told you what he was going to do all day. OK, we’ll run the ball. Can you stop us? No. Guess what? In Foxboro, one hundred to nothing.”

The Bills and Patriots are scheduled to play once more in the regular season -- a Week 16 showdown at Gillette Stadium. It will likely be a must-win game for the Bills if they want any chance of keeping the AFC East crown. FiveThirtyEight's model currently gives Buffalo just an 24 percent chance of winning the division.

It doesn't get any easier for the Bills. While the Patriots are resting during a Week 14 bye, the Bills are gearing up to face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Sunday. The Bucs are undefeated (5-0) at home this season and Brady owns a career record of 32-3 versus the Bills.

McDermott needs to coach his team a lot better this weekend to avoid a second consecutive defeat.