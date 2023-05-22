Ex-Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste visits Jets, Giants this week: report
Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste visits the Jets and Giants this week, according to a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Jets reportedly host the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder Monday before the Giants do so Tuesday.
Cajuste, 27, enters his fifth NFL season after he spent 2019-22 in New England.
The Patriots waived him last Thursday.
Cajuste logged 17 games with New England from 2021-22, including five starts.
The Patriots selected Cajuste from West Virginia with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
With the Mountaineers from 2014-18, Cajuste was a two-year starter and 2018 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
As a senior during the 2018 season, Cajuste earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.