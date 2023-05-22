Ex-Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste visits Jets, Giants this week: report

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (72) lines up during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / © Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste visits the Jets and Giants this week, according to a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Jets reportedly host the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder Monday before the Giants do so Tuesday.

Cajuste, 27, enters his fifth NFL season after he spent 2019-22 in New England.

The Patriots waived him last Thursday.

Cajuste logged 17 games with New England from 2021-22, including five starts.

The Patriots selected Cajuste from West Virginia with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

With the Mountaineers from 2014-18, Cajuste was a two-year starter and 2018 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

As a senior during the 2018 season, Cajuste earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

