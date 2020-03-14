The Las Vegas Raiders have been considered one of the front-runners to sign Tom Brady when the New England Patriots quarterback becomes a free agent next week.

That excites one of Brady's former Pats teammates.

Ex-Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, who signed a record-setting $66 million deal with the Raiders last year, made it clear he'd love to reunite with Brady in Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Who wouldn't?" Brown told Bill Williamson of SilverAndBlackPride.com. "He's the greatest quarterback of all time."

When asked a general question about the Raiders' moves in free agency, Brown told Williamson, "You know who I'm talking about." When asked whether he was referring to Brady, he laughed and admitted he was.

If the Raiders are going to make a push to sign Brady as the rumors suggest, they'll have some competition. The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and of course the Patriots all are expected to be in the mix for the six-time Super Bowl champion when he officially hits the market March 18.

As for how negotiations between Brady and the Patriots are going, reports say that haven't been all that productive. Brady and head coach Bill Belichick recently had a phone conversation that "didn't go well," and that may be because the Patriots extended a lowball offer to their 42-year-old QB.

As long as the NFL doesn't move the start of free agency amid the coronavirus pandemic, we'll learn much more about the Brady sweepstakes over the next week or so.

Ex-Patriots OT Trent Brown wants Tom Brady to join him on Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston