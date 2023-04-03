Ex-Patriots OC believes Bill Belichick could slide into GM role

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known for being one of the best coaches in NFL history. However, a former coach under Belichick believes he could make a strong transition to a full-time general manager gig after he gets done coaching.

Charlie Weiss was New England’s offensive coordinator from 2000-2004 and got a firsthand look at the team operations under Belichick. The coach is about to embark on his 23rd season in the NFL, as the Patriots look to return to the playoffs.

Belichick has held the title of New England’s general manager since he joined the team in 2000. It’s a role that has seen him through ups and downs during that timeframe.

It’s a role that Weiss believes Belichick could fit into full-time when he’s done coaching, as transcribed by Greg Dudek of NESN.com.

“I could see him being the GM but not the coach,” said Weiss, when appearing on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show”. “You’re not going to get any better than him as coach. He’s the greatest coach ever in most people’s eyes. I don’t think he’d want to take a step down from there. I can see a point eventually where you end up transitioning — let’s say [Jerod] Mayo’s the guy. I could see a point eventually where Mayo’s the guy and Bill’s running the front office.”

This could certainly be a logical progression, given that Mayo was extended by New England this past offseason, along with the fact that he turned down higher profile jobs.

Belichick has had his fingerprints all over the Patriots organization since his arrival. That may not change anytime soon, as the organization is sure to develop a succession plan.

