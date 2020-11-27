Ex-Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich thinks Tom Brady needs a new head coach

Ex-Pats LB thinks Tom Brady needs a new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is Tom Brady's relationship with his new head coach beginning to sour?

After Brady's lackluster performance Monday night in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Bruce Arians didn't hold back from criticizing the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"We've got the guys open. We've just missed 'em," Arians told reporters Tuesday.

" ... Other than the deep ball, I think [Brady's] getting confused a few times with coverage that might be causing some inaccurate balls ..."

That isn't the first time Arians has openly critiqued Brady while speaking with the media, and it isn't sitting well with former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

On Friday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up!," Ninkovich ripped Arians' approach and said Brady needs a new head coach.

"I'm giving Tom Brady a new head coach because Bruce Arians at this point right now, he's not cutting it," Ninkovich said. "All his interviews he is throwing players under the bus. ...

"Asking him about Tom Brady being confused by coverages, I don't think Tom Brady gets confused by coverages. ... It's the first time Tom Brady has ever had a head coach throw him under the bus like this."

Watch:

Tom Brady's former teammate @ninko50 thinks TB12 needs a new head coach.



"Brcue Arians at this point, he's not cutting it. ... I don't think Tom Brady gets confused by coverages." pic.twitter.com/Hoq6LXBp5z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 27, 2020

Ninkovich is correct in stating Brady hardly had to endure that type of open criticism while playing under Bill Belichick in New England. The switch from Belichick's coaching style -- both on and off the field -- to Arians' is one the 43-year-old is still getting accustomed to.

Still, this is the head coach Brady chose to join forces with in free agency. If it isn't the right fit, it's hard for him to blame anybody but himself.

Brady and the Bucs will look to bounce back in a marquee matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.