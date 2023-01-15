Ex-Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy has candid reaction to Chargers' loss to Jaguars

Van Noy has candid reaction to Chargers' brutal playoff loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyle Van Noy has now been part of two of the largest playoff comebacks in NFL history.

The former New England Patriots linebacker was part of the incredible 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. On Saturday though, he found out what it's like to be on the losing side.

The Los Angeles Chargers scored 27 unanswered points in the first half of their Wild Card matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the second half, Jacksonville pulled off the third-largest postseason comeback ever as it drilled a field goal as time expired for a 31-30 victory.

Van Noy summed up the largest blown lead in franchise history with two words.

“We choked,” he said, via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Straight to the point.

Van Noy and the Chargers now enter an offseason of uncertainty. The 31-year-old is set to become a a free agent in March, and L.A. now must decide whether a change in leadership is necessary to get the bitter taste of the 2022 season out of their mouths.

As for the Jaguars, they'll look to carry the momentum from their historic comeback into the Divisional Round,