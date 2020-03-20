Ex-Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy posts photo of himself in Dolphins uniform

Kyle Van Noy is eager to begin his new chapter.

The former New England Patriots linebacker, who agreed to a four-year contract worth $51 million Monday with the Miami Dolphins, made the deal official with an Instagram post Friday.

Van Noy posted a photo of himself wearing a Dolphins uniform with the following caption:

Its official! New threads lookin elite!!! Can't wait to get it rockin at the Hard rock stadium!!! Let's gooo!!🐬🐬🔥🔥 #phinsUP #elite





It's easy to see why Van Noy is excited. The two-time Super Bowl champion's new deal makes him one of the highest-paid outside linebackers in the league.

Van Noy also joins a Dolphins team that's making a concerted effort to improve its defense. This week they've added fellow ex-Pats linebacker Elandon Roberts and signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a massive contract.

Van Noy will look to build off a season in which he tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks along with 56 total tackles, three forced fumbles (two fumble recoveries) and three passes defensed in 15 games.

