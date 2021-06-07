Ex-Patriots FB Dan Vitale announces NFL retirement on LinkedIn

Recently-cut Pats FB uses LinkedIn to announce NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danny Vitale is ready to join the rank and file following his release from the New England Patriots.

The veteran fullback, who was cut by the Patriots on May 27, announced his NFL retirement over the weekend using a unique platform: LinkedIn.

Here's what Vitale posted on the professional networking site Saturday while updating his profile to include the #OpenToWork hashtag:

"I feel like my body is just ready to move on," Vitale wrote. "I’m looking for a new role and would appreciate your support."

Vitale was an economics major at Northwestern and states in his profile that he's seeking roles in private equity or hedge fund management, so it sounds like he's fully ready to trade in his pads for a suit.

Vitale signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in March 2020 but never appeared in a game for New England after opting out of the 2020 season. The 27-year-old played for six teams over five NFL seasons, appearing in a total of 44 games with the Cleveland Browns (2016 and 2017) and Green Bay Packers (2018 and 2019).

The former fullback hopes the qualities that helped him last five years in the NFL will translate to the business world.

"I am goal driven, hard working, and looking to improve in every aspect of my life every single day," Vitale wrote. "Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer as I move into this next stage of my life."

If you know of any openings, feel free to shoot Vitale a message.