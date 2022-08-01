Ex Patriots, Dolphins DB Jason McCourty holds Bills’ Josh Allen in high regard (video)

It pained him, but Jason McCourty did it anyway.

McCourty, a 13-year veteran, retired from the NFL in July. He’s familiar to Bills fans having spent years playing for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Upon leaving the league as a player, McCourty has become an analyst for NFL Network, joining the “Good Morning Football” team. The panelist also hopped on the “Rich Eisen Show” in recent weeks and the topic of quarterbacks came up.

McCourty openly admitted that it was tough to do because of Allen playing on the Buffalo Bills, however, the now analyst said Allen is the QB he’d pick to win it if a game was on the line.

Check out the full clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

