Vince Wilfork's son arrested for allegedly stealing his Super Bowl rings

The son of longtime New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was arrested last month after allegedly stealing his father's Super Bowl rings, and other championship rings and jewelry, according to the Galveston County Daily News (Texas).

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, per the report.

Vince Wilfork reported missing jewelry on May 10. Per the report, here's what disappeared: two Super Bowl rings — which Wilfork won in 2004 and 2014 — two AFC championship rings, a college football championship ring he won at Miami, and multiple necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Vince Wilfork, seen here with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 2017, had his Super Bowl rings and other championship rings stolen from him last month, allegedly by his son. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He discovered they were missing as he was preparing to move, and then later heard from a Patriots fan who found the championship rings online in a memorabilia group. After some digging, Wilfork learned that the person posting about the rings said he had purchased the rings from D’Aundre for $62,000.

The rings were then turned in, and D’Aundre was arrested.

Wilfork played in the league for 13 seasons from 2004-16. He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 21 overall pick in 2004, and spent most of his career in New England before playing two final seasons with the Houston Texans. The five-time Pro Bowler recorded 560 total tackles throughout his career.

