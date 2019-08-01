Ex-Patriots center explains why Tom Brady and Co. will be better in 2019

The NFL has not had a repeat Super Bowl champion since 2003 and 2004 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots cemented their status as a dynasty by winning three championships in a four-year span.

Fast forward 15 years and the Patriots again are the reigning Super Bowl champs and Brady still is the team's leader and starting quarterback. Brady will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Saturday, but despite what some critics said in 2018, the six-time champion remains the best quarterback in the league. After a busy offseason highlighted by an impressive draft and the offseason departure of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, could the Patriots actually be better in 2019 than they were last season?

One former Patriot and current ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody made his case Thursday on ESPN's "First Take" debate show.

"I hate to break it to a lot of people, but I think the Patriots are going to be better than they were last year," Woody said. "They're going to be better than they were last year and the reason I say that is on the defensive side of the football. You heard Tom Brady say it yesterday post-practice how much of a struggle it is to go against that defense.

"Look, they have the best secondary in the league. Their linebackers are elite. They added Michael Bennett up front to provide that interior pass rush all across the board. They drafted Chase Winovich from the University of Michigan. The pieces for this Patriots defense is there. Combine that with a team that's the most adept at adjusting its scheme from week to week, year to year, better than any other organization. This Patriots dynasty isn't going anywhere."

The Patriots will need to replace Gronkowski's production at tight end, and that won't be easy. They also need a wide receiver not named Julian Edelman to step up, especially if Josh Gordon remains suspended. Aside from those two areas, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Patriots will be better than last year.

The defense should again be really good, particularly in the secondary -- a unit Pro Football Focus ranked the fifth-best unit in the league. The defensive line lost a few key players in free agency, including Trey Flowers, but the offseason additions of Michael Bennett, Mike Pennel and draft pick Chase Winovich could make New England's pass rush more effective in 2019. The running back group, led by James White and Sony Michel, also is very deep and full of versatility. And, of course, it helps to have the greatest quarterback of all time leading the offense.

Let's not forget the Patriots have one of the softest schedules in the league this season, which should help them earn one of the AFC's top two seeds and a first-round playoff bye.

The Patriots dynasty will come to a close at some point, and maybe even soon, but fans of rival teams hoping the end comes during the 2019 campaign likely will be disappointed.

