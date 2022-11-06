How ex-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore felt about return to Foxboro

How Stephon Gilmore felt about his return to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was a bittersweet return to Foxboro for Stephon Gilmore on Sunday.

The ex-New England Patriots cornerback, now with the Indianapolis Colts, could only watch as the defense he once anchored wreaked havoc on his new team. The Pats defense tallied nine sacks and a pick-six in a 26-3 rout.

As ugly of a loss it was for Gilmore and the Colts, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year enjoyed catching up with his former teammates. He spoke to reporters after the game about how it felt to return to Gillette Stadium.

"It’s a year ago that I got to traded. It feels like I was just here,” Gilmore said. “But I played a lot of great ball here. And met a lot of great people here. You know, it’s part of it. You got to just move on. And they were the better team today.”

Gilmore, who turned 32 in September, says he hopes to reconnect with the Patriots organization once his NFL career is over.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I had great years here — won a Super Bowl, Pro Bowls, Defensive Player of the Year,” he said. “Of course it’ll be a place that I come back, show love to. A lot of great memories here and that’s why you play the game.”

Gilmore registered four tackles in his first game back in New England. He'll look to help the Colts get back on the right track then they visit Josh McDaniels and the struggling Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

As for the Patriots, they'll enjoy their bye before hosting the New York Jets in Week 11.