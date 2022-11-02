How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Colts QB Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9

How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9 in Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a difficult matchup Sunday against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense on the road at Gillette Stadium.

So he's taking a smart approach to his preparation: seeking the advice of a player who thrived in Belichick's defense.

Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been working with Ehlinger to get him ready for all of the coverages, blitzes and other schemes that the Patriots defense might throw at him Sunday afternoon.

Gilmore played four-plus seasons with the Patriots from 2017 through the middle of the 2021 campaign when he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. The veteran cornerback played a key role in the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII during the 2018 season, and then he won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Gilmore signed with the Colts over the offseason as a free agent, and any information he can give Ehlinger will be valuable to the inexperienced quarterback.

The Colts announced before Week 8 that Ehlinger would replace Matt Ryan as the starting QB. Ehlinger had thrown just three passes as an NFL player before last week's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in that defeat.

Belichick has enjoyed enormous success as Patriots head coach against rookie and second-year quarterbacks. Last week was a great example as New England's defense tallied three interceptions and two sacks against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Ehlinger certainly has his work cut out for him entering Sunday's game, the result of which could determine whether the Colts have any real chance at making the playoffs in the AFC.