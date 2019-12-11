Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in New England, where apparently he tested Bill Belichick's patience with his locker room antics.

The former Patriots cornerback took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell a funny story about how he gambled every day while with the Pats. Samuel claims he'd play dominoes after practice, much to the chagrin of Belichick, who apparently hated the game so much he stole a domino so no one could play anymore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read Samuel's story below:

Fun fact: I use to gamble everyday when I played for the Patriots. Dominos was my main game I would run to the table after practice and sit there waiting for someone to play. Belichick hated it one day I came in getting ready to play and a domino was missing. I was like — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

"A equipment guy" where the hell is the domino. Go talk to your boss Belichick took it. Well I be damn 🤣🤣🤣 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

Sounds pretty on-brand for the longtime Patriots head coach.

Samuel was a key member of two Patriots Super Bowl teams (XXXVIII and XXXIX), so it doesn't seem his dominoes games were too much of a distraction. The four-time Pro Bowler tallied 22 interceptions during his tenure in New England, including a 10-INT season in 2006.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Ex-Patriots CB Asante Samuel tells hilarious story involving Bill Belichick and dominoes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston