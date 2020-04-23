Ex-Patriots CB Asante Samuel goes with Tom Brady over Bill Belichick in the great debate

In the Tom vs. Bill debate, Asante Samuel is squarely on Team Brady.

The former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback, who spent five years playing for Bill Belichick and being a teammate of Brady, stepped right into the who-gets-more-credit-for-the-New England Dynasty discussion with a series of tweets on Wednesday.

I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill??? My answer is Nooo. Talk to me — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

Samuel, who moved on from the Patriots to the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent after New England's 18-1 season ended with a Super Bowl loss in 2007 and finished his career with the Atlanta Falcons, credited Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with helping Brady flourish.

Bill is known to be a defensive specialist. How many times did he have a top 5 defense and did they/we win the Super Bowl? Tom has always carried the team in his back with limited weapons. Josh McDaniel is the one who really raised Brady. — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

In the end, Samuel acknowledged that it was the combination of the coach and quarterback that led to true greatness.

And to Patriots fans who may remember him more for the potential game-clinching interception he couldn't hold on to on the play before Eli Manning connected with David Tyree for the famed "Helmet Catch" in the New York Giants' upset of the 18-0 Pats in Super Bowl 42, Samuel had a message:

Tom doesn't get 6 championships without Bill, Bill doesn't get 6 without Tom. This is a tired debate. They helped each other.



Also, they would both have 7 if you knew how to catch.



— Akshay (@Akshay68_) April 22, 2020

It's obvious I can catch really great!! — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

