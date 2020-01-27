Here are the ex-Patriots, Boston College players who made XFL rosters

Professional football won't end after Super Bowl Sunday this year.

The rebooted XFL kicks off its 2020 season on the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8, as eight teams will compete over a 10-week regular season.

Each team is limited to a 52-man roster, meaning clubs had to make significant cuts after carrying 71 players out of the first inaugural XFL Draft in October.

Several of those roster casualties were former Patriots players, as Marquis Flowers, Sterling Moore and Sealver Siliga were among those released over the past few months.

The XFL teams announced their final 52-man rosters Monday, though, and there still are four ex-Patriots players to watch. Here's the list:

Nick Brossette, running back, D.C. Defenders

Brossette was a preseason standout for the Patriots in 2019, rushing for 200 yards on 65 carries with three touchdowns over four preseason games. He failed to make New England's 53-man roster and signed on with the Detroit Lions' practice squad in September 2019.



Scooby Wright, linebacker, D.C. Defenders

Wright was Brossette's teammate in New England during the 2019 preseason, recording two sacks in one preseason. He was released following final roster cuts and briefly was on the Patriots' practice squad before they cut ties with him on Oct. 1.



Steve Beauharnais, linebacker, St. Louis BattleHawks

The Patriots selected Beauharnais 235th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, and the Rutgers product appeared in two games for New England that season. He signed with the Washington Redskins the following season.



Kony Ealy, defensive end, Houston Roughnecks

The most notable name on this list, Ealy was traded to the Patriots in March 2017 after three productive seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots released him August, after which the New York Jets scooped him up off waivers.



If you're seeking another local connection, three Boston College alums landed on XFL rosters: New York Guardians center Ian Silberman, Roughnecks linebacker Ty Schwab and Roughnecks running back Andre Williams, who won the Doak Walker Award in 2013 as college football's top running back and went on to play for the New York Giants.

Williams, Schwab and Ealy will be in action at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Houston's game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

