Ex-Patriots, BC tight end Jake Burt goes No. 1 in 2021 CFL Draft

Jake Burt has found a new home after not panning out with the New England Patriots.

The former Patriots tight end joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.

Burt, who grew up in the Boston area but was born in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, was a standout at Boston College before signing with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Patriots signed Burt to the practice squad after he didn't make the 53-man roster, and he spent the 2020 season on the practice squad while making two trips to injured reserve.

The Patriots, who signed tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency, declined to sign Burt to a reserve/future contract this spring.

"It’s a business, I don’t know the reasons exactly why, they don’t call you and tell you," Burt recently told 3 Down Nation. "For whatever reason they chose not to bring me back, it wasn’t a cut, it just wasn’t a re-signing. It was their decision, I respect that decision, I’m a professional and I can accept it."

While Burt failed to land an NFL job, he'll be a high-profile player in the CFL as the No. 1 pick in Tuesday's draft and seems pretty excited about the opportunity.

So, if you want to see a former Patriots and Eagles player in action this year, just turn on a Tiger-Cats game this summer.