Ex-Patriot warns fans to ‘be careful what you wish for’ with Mac Jones

The grass isn’t always greener, especially when it comes to the quarterback position. That’s the message former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty was pushing in regards to Mac Jones on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday.

The Patriots quarterback has been the subject of trade talk, following a report that he had been shopped to at least four different teams. Make no mistake, there has been a groundswell of support from fans, but there are also fans pushing for the Patriots to hit the do-over button at the quarterback position, completely disregarding the promising season Jones had as a rookie.

“So I think these rumblings and everything we’re hearing, we need to slow down,” said McCourty. “Let’s see what Mac Jones does in Year 3 with a guy like [offensive coordinator] Bill O’Brien coming back, who has a ton of experience, a ton of success in the NFL, in the college ranks, and let’s see what Mac is able to do in his third year as quarterback for the New England Patriots. Let’s see how he overcomes all this adversity of all the conversations being had and all of these different things.

“But be careful what you wish for in hopes of there’s something better on the other side—that the grass is greener—because Mac was really good in his rookie year. Let’s see what he can become.”

It’s hard to find good quarterbacks in the NFL, much less great ones. Losing Jones could set the Patriots’ organization back for years.

They’ve already reformed the offensive coaching staff with O’Brien taking over the play-calling. The team has also made upgrades and additions at the skilled positions by bringing in wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson.

Unless there’s some grand plan on the other end, it would be a major mistake to move on from Jones at this point in time. The Patriots would be better off riding it out another year, and seeing if that same quarterback they saw in Year 1 reemerges with legitimate offensive coaching in place.

Why rush in stamping failure on a first-round draft pick that made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season?

Let’s pump the brakes.

