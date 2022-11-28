Ex-Patriot Ted Karras chews out Titans fans after Bengals' road win

Ex-Patriots OL had NSFW message for Titans fans after Bengals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ted Karras appears to be fitting right in with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former New England Patriots offensive lineman signed a three-year, $18 million contract with Cincinnati last offseason, and his team is now 7-4 after a 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

Following the victory, Karras had some very strong words for the Nissan Stadium crowd as he walked off the field. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language. Lots of it.)

"Right up yours, Tennessee!" Karras barked at the crowd. "F--- you! F--- you!"

WLWT's Mark Slaughter, who took the video, suggested Titans fans may have played a role in instigating Karras' passionate rant.

I think this is in reaction to a lot of nasty comments we heard throughout the game in that end zone



â€œI hope you break your leg Burrowâ€ was one of many throughout the day https://t.co/86dayuyJ2G — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 28, 2022

Two of Karras' former Patriots teammates -- defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and current Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy -- got quite the kick out of seeing Karras this fired up.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ I just died laughin ! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 28, 2022

Karras had good reason to gloat: The Bengals have now won three in a row and own the second Wild Card spot in the AFC. Karras will face his old team on Christmas Eve when the Bengals visit New England in Week 16.