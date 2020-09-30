Ex-Patriot Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ex-Patriot Gostkowski earns NFL honor after monster week for Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephen Gostkowski has made amends for the nightmare beginning to his Titans tenure, and then some.

The former New England Patriots kicker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 after scoring 19 of Tennessee's 31 points -- 6 for 6 on field goals, 1 for 1 on PATs -- in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

His last make was a 55-yarder with under two minutes remaining that was the difference in the Titans' 31-30 victory.

SIX FGs today for Stephen Gostkowski!



And this one gives the @Titans the lead late in the 4th.



Gostkowski signed with the Titans this offseason after 14 seasons with the Patriots and missed a total of four kicks (three field goals, one extra point) in his Tennessee debut.

The 36-year-old veteran has missed just one extra point since then, hitting all eight of his field goal attempts in Weeks 2 and 3.

This is the seventh AFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod of Gostkowski's career. More impressively, he's now earned the honor in three different decades, as he won his first award in 2009.

Gostkowski's New England replacement, Nick Folk, has made 4 of 6 field goal attempts through three games.