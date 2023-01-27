Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman throws shade at Bills over postseason shortcomings

Julian Edelman throws shade at Bills over postseason shortcomings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman is done playing professional football, but he's certainly not done trash-talking his former NFL opponents.

The retired New England Patriots wide receiver joined Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" on Friday, and while praising Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for their convincing 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, Edelman worked in a swipe at his old AFC East rival.

"(For the Bengals) to get an offensive line that has three backup players playing well, on the road, in a snow game, in the divisional round, against the Buffalo Bills: three-time Super Bowl champs that never won a Super Bowl," Edelman said.

Edelman's jab was met with some pushback on the podcast, but he held his ground.

"It's not mean," Edelman added. " ... You've got to win a championship to be a champion. You can’t act like a champion without winning a championship."

Buffalo has had plenty of regular-season success over the last three seasons, going 13-3 in 2020, 11-6 in 2021 and 13-3 again this season. Many viewed the Bills as the Super Bowl favorite entering the postseason, and they appeared just as confident in themselves leading up to the playoffs.

January delivered another letdown, however, as the Bills have advanced past the Divisional Round just once in the last three seasons despite winning 75 percent of their regular-season games.

Edelman knows all about playoff success after winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots, so his message to Buffalo appears to be this: Don't act like you've been there before until you've been there before.