Ex-Patriot Josh Gordon is in a league of his own after Seahawks debut

To say Josh Gordon landed on his feet may be an understatement.

The New England Patriots released Gordon on Oct. 31 after his stint on injured reserve, and it was initially unclear if anyone would take a chance on the talented but troubled wide receiver.

But the Seahawks came calling the following day, and after watching their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from afar, Gordon found himself on the field Monday night for Seattle's showdown with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon wasn't just a decoy, either: After staying quiet for most of the night, the former Patriot caught a pair of slant passes from Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter and overtime, both of which went for first downs.

Josh Gordon's first catch with the @Seahawks is a clutch third down conversion! @JOSH_GORDONXII



📺: #SEAvsSF on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/SlB0VGjZhH pic.twitter.com/EOYVMvUcOd







— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2019

The Seahawks won 27-24 to hand the Niners their first loss of the season. Which means...

Josh Gordon is now the only player in the NFL who hasn't lost a game — Shed Sports (@shedsports) November 12, 2019

The Patriots went 8-0 with Gordon on their roster before losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 3 -- three days after cutting ties with Gordon.

Seattle, meanwhile, is 2-0 since claiming Gordon, which means the 28-year-old is a 10-0 good luck charm this season.

(A clarifying note: Gordon is the only player on an NFL roster who is undefeated. Ex-Patriots wideout Antonio Brown is technically 1-0, for example, but he's unemployed at the moment.)

The Seahawks have a brutal stretch coming up -- at Philadelphia, vs. Minnesota, at Los Angeles Rams, at Carolina -- so Gordon's undefeated streak may be put to the test.

As for his former team: The Patriots now are tied with the Niners for the NFL's best record thanks in part to Gordon's efforts.

