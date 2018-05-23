Ex-Patriot Chris Long rips NFL's new National Anthem policy

On Wednesday, the NFL announced a new policy on players protesting during the National Anthem.

The new policy permits players to stay in the locker room while the anthem plays, but requires them to stand if they come on to the field.

Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long, now with the Eagles, shared his thoughts on the controversial change via Twitter:

His teammate, Malcolm Jenkins, ripped the new policy on Twitter as well.

Devin and Jason McCourty showed their support for Long and Jenkins' statements by reposting them on their Twitter account:

Couldn't have said it better than @MalcolmJenkins and @JOEL9ONE so I won't try I'll just leave these here pic.twitter.com/atSeK1yuC0 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) May 23, 2018

