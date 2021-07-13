Ex-Patriot Cassius Marsh explains how team treats players 'like crap'

Cassius Marsh has more criticism for Pats, who 'treat players like crap' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Remember Cassius Marsh?

The veteran NFL defensive end appeared in nine games for the New England Patriots in 2017 before the team waived him mid-season. But you probably remember Marsh for his disdain for the "Patriot Way:" After signing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, Marsh claimed he hated his experience in New England so much that he contemplated retiring.

Marsh took some heat for that take at the time -- but he doubled down on those thoughts this week.

"The Patriot Way is pretty, it’s extremely impressive," Marsh told host Tom Segura on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast. "Like, they work day in and day out, their work ethic over there, what they instill is pretty legendary.

"But they also treat players like crap."

How do the Patriots treat players like crap, you ask? By denying them full lunch breaks, according to Marsh.

"You don’t have a lunch, period,” Marsh said. “You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they’re like five-to-10-minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put in in a cup and just crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. It’s just like, there’s no B.S. There’s no fun."

Patriots Talk Podcast: Top 50 of the Belichick era debate: Rob Gronkowski presents a dilemma | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Marsh is aware that he won't find much sympathy from Patriots fans by complaining about his work schedule. But the journeyman defensive end seems quite willing to play the villain.

"Patriots fans hate me,” Marsh said. “I am probably one of the most hated former Patriots. Up there. Top five, at least.

Story continues

"… Here’s the thing: over there, nobody says anything publicly because they have won so many championships. So, you don’t want to upset the fan base because after you win a Super Bowl, you can get paid for signings in New England for the rest of your life because you’re a Super Bowl champ.

"It was funny, when I did that article a lot of the players like thanked me for making it public on how bad they treat guys. I mean, they win games so you just really can’t argue with championships."

We'd imagine you need more than 19 total tackles in nine games with New England to be an all-time Patriots villain, but Marsh knows he'll make headlines by bashing his former employer, so don't be surprised if you hear more from him in the future.