Ex-Patriot advises Lamar Jackson to steer clear of Bill Belichick

A former New England Patriots two-time Super Bowl champion is advising Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to steer clear of coach Bill Belichick.

Jackson was linked to the Patriots through a text from rapper Meek Mill to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, stating the former league MVP wanted to come to New England. Now, four-time Pro Bowler and former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel is advising against it.

In a social media post on Thursday, Samuel suggested Jackson wouldn’t want to play for Belichick.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel said in the post.

Samuel has been highly critical of the Patriots over the years, including saying Belichick was “just another coach” without legendary quarterback Tom Brady under center.

Not everyone that came up in the Patriots dynasty is a fan of Belichick, and Samuel is clearly one of those players. As of right now, New England is not expected to pursue Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire