Ex-Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signing with Seahawks over Redskins, Bills

When tight end Greg Olsen was released from the Carolina Panthers last month, many pegged the Redskins as a possible destination due to his connection with new head coach Ron Rivera and the team's need at the position.

But the 34-year-old will not be reuniting with his old head coach. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, including $5.5 million guaranteed.

After parting ways with the Panthers, Olsen took visits with the Redskins and Buffalo Bills in addition to the Seahawks.

According to Schefter, Olsen strongly considered signing with both Washington and Buffalo, but the lure of playing with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the major difference-maker.

By missing out on Olsen, the Redskins have plenty of decisions still to make at tight end. Jordan Reed is still in the concussion protocol recovering from one he suffered last August and is not expected to be back with the organization. Vernon Davis retired earlier this month.

With Jeremy Sprinkle currently the Redskins top tight end and Olsen now heading west, the team could show interest in tight ends Austin Hooper and Eric Ebron in free agency, among others.

