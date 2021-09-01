Ex-Panthers QB Will Grier claimed by Cowboys

Unfortunately for Will Grier, the Carolina Panthers couldn’t afford him the opportunity he’s been working towards. But maybe the Dallas Cowboys can.

On Wednesday, the 2019 third-round pick was claimed off waivers by the five-time Super Bowl champions. The Panthers parted ways, now officially, with the 26-year-old quarterback after tabbing P.J. Walker as their backup to starter Sam Darnold.

Grier’s chances were few and far between with the team that brought him into the league. He has appeared in just two games over his three pro seasons, totaling 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions on 53 attempts through a pair of starts.

He did represent himself relatively well this preseason, however. Grier completed 22 of his 31 throws for 222 yards with no interceptions while rushing for 32 yards and a score on seven tries.

Dallas, who does not necessarily have a solidified No. 2 quarterback on the roster, may keep Grier on to back up Dak Prescott. He’ll have to beat out incumbent Cooper Rush for the spot.